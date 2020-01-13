By IRENE MUGO

The Nyeri County government is hiring six more doctors to ensure timely delivery of health services as the number of patients seeking medical attention is on the rise.

Shortage of medical staff and patient influx at the county referral hospital has necessitated the hiring of more doctors.

The rise in the number of patients has been spurred by the free medical services advanced to them under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the influx of patients from Kirinyaga and Laikipia counties.

Patients due for surgical procedures are having to wait long as the only general surgeon at the hospital has to shuffle between the four theatres at the facility.

14 DOCTORS

Data from the Health department indicate that the county referral hospital has 14 doctors. Another 45 have been released for training.

The hospital has six dentists, nine pharmacists and 24 consultants.

“The effect of the shortage is prolonged bookings for patients and for the facility to run optimally, it requires over 30 doctors,” said an official at the department who cannot be quoted.

The surge in the number of patients has been spurred by the ongoing standoff in Laikipia and Kirinyaga counties between doctors and the governors.

“The influx of patients at the facility has led to more burnout, much as the productivity went up due to availability of medicine and non-pharmaceuticals,” the health official said.

DEATHS

During a visit to the Nyeri Referral Hospital, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General Ouma Oluga said that it is losing a huge number of mothers and children due to shortage of doctors.

“Mainly, the doctors we are getting will be stationed at the surgical and maternity wards which have been affected by the shortage,” noted the official.

To alleviate the burden of patient influx at the Nyeri Referral Hospital, KMPDU has asked Kirinyaga and Laikipia counties to reinstate their workers, accusing the two county bosses of misusing court orders.

HIRE ALL DOCTORS

The doctors’ union urged the national government come up with a plan that will see all trained doctors absorbed into the system ahead of the UHC rollout.

“There is a dire need for doctors in the healthcare system and within the Universal Health Coverage. The government should hire all trained doctors for it to succeed,” he said.

The country produces at least 1,000 doctors from medical schools annually and currently, there are 2,500 unemployed doctors.

KMPDU said the country needs at least 3,000 doctors to accomplish the World Health Organisation (WHO’s) 1: 1,000 doctor to patient ratio.

“It will be a risk if the government rolls out the UHC without enough skilled workforce,” said Dr Oluga.