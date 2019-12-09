Nyeri bus stop: A ‘highway to heaven’ for drivers, touts

By REGINAH KINOGU

More by this Author

For a long time, the matatu sector has been viewed as a hotbed of deceitful, dishonest, cunning and undisciplined people.

Already overburdened commuters often struggle with the whimsical arbitrariness of the charges demanded by the public transport operators.

But matatu operators in Nyeri Town are trying to portray themselves in new light.

Every morning at 8am at the main bust stop, a group of men in blue and maroon uniforms plug in a sound system and begin their morning fellowship.

They start with prayers and a number of worship songs. Their aim, they say, is to reach out to as many drivers, touts, businesspeople and passengers as possible.

James Waruingi Ndirangu, a driver who has been operating in the town for more than 10 years, started the fellowship two years ago.

Advertisement

BUSY PEOPLE

He had seen the lawlessness, fights, vulgarity and drug abuse and sought divine intervention for these social ills.

“I was seated at the stage waiting for my turn to ferry passengers when, being a staunch Christian, I felt the need to start the morning prayers,” he said.

He printed out notices of the prayers and passed them around, asking people to join him during the prayers.

“I was afraid that people would not embrace it but I decided to try it anyway. And on July 16, 2017, we held our first prayer meeting. There were only a few people but that was more than I expected,” he said.

With time, more people embraced the idea and with their help they received enough donations to purchase a public address system.

“I started these morning prayer meetings to reach out to the operators, who are usually too busy and they do not go to church on Saturday or Sunday. There are also passengers who have been travelling and they need it too,” he said.

Mr Ndirangu and his team start the prayers at 8am with singing, prayers and a devotion.

DISEASE SCOURGE

He says that the prayers have brought sanity to the stage, with the young men turning over a new leaf by quitting drugs and some being bold enough to participate by playing the instruments and being on the alternating preaching schedule.

“We have managed to reach out to the youth and pull them from drugs and substance abuse, and now they work just like the rest of us to make an honest living,” he said.

A few metres away at an open field, where lorries are parked just behind the governor’s office, Pastor Joseph Kinuthia preaches to a group of men who are quietly seated and patiently listening to him. They are lorry drivers.

He started the fellowship in 2018 after many members of the Nyeri Lorries Self Help Group, which he chairs, were afflicted by diseases and death.

“Every week we would have at least two cases we were contributing to. Other members were being arrested for fighting, and being a pastor, I knew that these issues could be solved if we indulged in our faith,” he said.