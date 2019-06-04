Nyeri court adjourns dog theft case  

The suspect faces a second count of handling stolen property on December 6, 2018 at Kihuri village.

Paul Gachiri Wageni is accused of stealing two dogs valued at Sh300,000 belonging to Bishop Thomas Wahome.

Kihuri Location Chief Paul Gachiri Wageni’s lawyer David Onsare told court that he was not prepared.

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

A court in Nyeri has adjourned a criminal case in which an assistant chief is accused of stealing two dogs belonging to televangelist Thomas Wahome.

Kihuri Assistant Chief Paul Gachiri Wageni’s lawyer David Onsare told court that he was not prepared.

MORE TIME

Appearing before Othaya Senior Resident Magistrate Monica Munyendo, the lawyer requested for more time to familiarise himself with the case before representing the administrator who is out on a Sh200,000 bond. The prosecution did not oppose the adjournment application.

In the case, the administrator is accused of stealing two dogs (Terrier breed) valued at Sh300,000 belonging to Bishop Thomas Wahome of Helicopter Church, Nairobi, in December 2016 at Kihuri village in Othaya.

He faces a second count of handling stolen property on December 6, 2018 at Kihuri village.

Related Stories Chief charged with theft of cleric’s dogs

FARM MANAGER

The charge sheet indicates that Mr Wageni dishonestly received and retained one dog. He has since denied the charges.

According to documents in possession of the prosecution, Bishop Wahome bought the dogs in December 2014 in Arusha and took them to his rural home in Othaya, Nyeri.

In his statement, Bishop Wahome, 39, said the dogs were under the care of his farm manager Stephen Macharia Ndichu when they were stolen.

However, the suspect told the investigating officer Willy Businei that he bought the dogs from Mr Wahome’s mother, Ms Antonia Njambi at Sh200 each in March 2013.

“Two weeks after buying the dogs, the male puppy passed away,” the statement reads.