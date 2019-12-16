By REGINAH KINOGU

By NICHOLAS KOMU

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Nyeri County Assembly Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki has been charged with assault and malicious damage to property.

Central Regional Police Commander Patrick Lumumba Monday confirmed the arrest a few minutes after Mr Kariuki, who is also the Ruring’u Ward MCA, surrendered at the Nyeri Police Station.

“He came in this morning. We have been looking for him and the law will take its course,” Mr Lumumba said.

This comes a few days after police sought an arrest warrant against him after a video of the MCA beating up a young man at Giakanja Secondary School went viral.

CHAOS AT FUNDRAISER

The chaotic fundraiser was attended by the deputy president and MPs allied to the Tangatanga faction of the Jubilee Party which supports Dr Ruto’s bid for the presidency in 2022.

On Monday, Mr Kariuki was accompanied by the county assembly Majority Leader James Kanyugo, Wamagana MCA Sebastian Mugo and Chinga MCA Kiruga Thuku.

NOT HIDING

According to Mr Kiruga, Mr Kariuki had not been hiding to evade arrest.

"We have brought him and he has surrendered. He is being processed at the station as we speak," Mr Kiruga said Monday morning.

Police have been under pressure to arrest the lawmaker amid accusations that the security department has lost autonomy in dealing with political violence.

Mr Kariuki was released on Sh50,000 cash bail or a Sh100,000 bond after denying four counts facing him.