A 83 year old woman arrested for peddling bhang has been handed a two-year suspended sentence by a Nyeri court.

Ms Lydia Mumbi Ndirangu was convicted on her own plea of guilty by Senior Resident Magistrate Nelly Kariuki, who observed that a custodial sentence was not suitable on account of the accused’s advanced age.

The woman was arrested on July 10, 2019 at Muthinga market, Tetu sub-county with 268 grams of bhang valued at Sh500.

The drugs were concealed in a basket containing fruits.

PEDDLING BHANG

A probation report produced in court indicated that Ms Mumbi had been warned by authorities against peddling bhang around Muthinga.

Investigations revealed the source of the drugs to be Majengo slum in Nyeri town.

The report signed by Ms Beatrice Njoroge, a probation officer, stated that the suspect purchased the drugs which she gave to her son to supply to her clients.

The officer further stated that the community, led by area assistant chief John Waruru, quoted bhang as a quick source of income for Ms Mumbi’s family.

“It is unfortunate that three of her grandchildren are among many young people who are victims of bhang abuse and the illegal trade. Even after numerous warnings and subsequent arrests, the elderly woman has not learnt the impact of her actions,” the report indicated.

BUY BREAD

Ms Mumbi claimed she left her basket and bucket unattended at a bus stop in Nyeri town as she crossed the road to buy two loaves of bread.

On her return, she did not bother to check on her luggage. She said that she learnt there was bhang in the bucket when police officers recovered it following an inspection upon her arrival at Muthinga.