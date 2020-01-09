By IRENE MUGO

More than 60 agribusinesses in Nyeri County will benefit from a Sh58 million grant to help them increase productivity and combat climate related risks.

The partnership between the Nyeri County government and Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture programme (KCSAP) aims at ensuring sustainability in agricultural produce in the wake of aggressive climate changes that have lowered production for various crops.

After receiving the funds, beneficiaries are expected to employ new technological innovations and upgrade the management of agricultural practices.

ROLLOUT

So far, the programme has been rolled out in six out of the 30 wards in the county, with Governor Mutahi Kahiga presenting Sh13 million to 14 farmers’ groups.

This was the second lot to benefit from the project.

The farmers are from areas faced with adverse climate change.

“I urge farmers to prudently utilise these funds for the intended projects to ensure success of these programmes as it will ensure wealth creation and food security,” he said.

VALUE CHAINS

The groups will invest the money in five value chains which are indigenous poultry farming, beans, Irish potatoes, tissue culture bananas and dairy farming.

“The focus of the KCSAP programme is to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and also empower the areas most affected by climate change disasters such as droughts, floods and mudslides,” Nyeri County Agriculture Executive James Wachihi said.

The funding for the programme was channelled through individual farmers’ groups made up of about 50 members, micro projects that support the livelihoods of over 500 households at a time, and agro-processing support for farmers engaged in agricultural production.

CONSULTANTS

For each of the five value chains, farmers will work with consultants to ensure high quality production and also identify ways to process and market their products.

“This programme will help farmers utilise digital solutions to increase their productivity, profitability and resilience,” noted Governor Kahiga.

He further stated that with the erratic weather conditions being experienced in the country, farmers need to adopt new agricultural practices.