Farmers in Nyeri have received 49,000 pineapple seedlings as the county intensifies its bid to encourage diversification from tea and coffee.

The seedlings have been distributed to two farmers’ groups on a trial basis.

According to the Agriculture Executive James Muturi, the department aims at improving food security and nutrition as well as boost farmers’ income.

“The aim is not to discourage farmers from growing the traditional crops like tea and coffee but to encourage them to be dynamic to stop overreliance on the two crops that have been the main economic mainstay in the county,” said Mr Muturi.

Farmers from Mukurwe-ini will be the first beneficiaries of the seedlings, with Mr Muturi saying the area has well-drained soils and a favourable climate for pineapple farming.

“We have given only one group the pineapple seedlings and it’s on trial [basis]. They will harvest and sell since it matures within 18 months. Afterwards we will roll it out to more farmers,” he noted.

Crop officers from the department are currently studying the performance of the pineapple to find out if they can upscale the venture.

While the aim is diversification, the county has urged farmers to seek extension services from the Agriculture department.