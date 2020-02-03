By IRENE MUGO

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has moved the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) docket to his office in his latest Cabinet reshuffle.

The ICT department will be under the county secretary.

It has been moved from the Department of Education and Sports which was headed by Ms Margaret Macharia.

“The changes are because ICT cuts across all departments and I thought it prudent to move it to my office under the county secretary,” Mr Kahiga said when he announced the changes.

The Department of Sanitation and Environment, previously headed by Mr Fredrick Kinyua, has been merged with the County Public Service to be headed by Ms Beth Karimi.

WASTE MANAGEMENT

While announcing the changes at the county headquarters, Mr Kahiga noted that there has been public outcry over poor waste management.

“The department will now increase the supervisory role and utilise available resources to ensure we have a clean Nyeri,” he said.

Following the closure of the dumping site at Asian Quarters where a multi-million-shilling bus park will be built, garbage is now being dumped at Karatina and Othaya dumpsites.

BUY LAND

The governor asked Ms Karimi to focus more on waste management instead of dumping of garbage.

The governor further said the county has set aside Sh30 million to buy land to establish a dumpsite.

Mr Kinyua, who will now head the Water and Irrigation department, was tasked with ensuring that residents are connected to clean water for domestic use. He is also to ensure that more than 38 boreholes dug by the county are put to use.