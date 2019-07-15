By REGINAH KINOGU

By STEPHEN MUNYIRI

An 83-year-old woman who was last week arrested in Nyeri after she was found in possession of bhang will spend another seven days in remand awaiting a probation officer’s report.

The court on Monday granted the prosecution more time to wait for a report from the Government Chemist and get the facts of the case ready.

On Wednesday last week, Lydia Mumbi pleaded guilty to having the illegal substance.

The court heard that on July 10 at 2pm, police got information from members of the public that she was in a matatu from Nyeri town headed to Muthinga and they laid an ambush for her.

They suspected that she was carrying the narcotic and upon reaching Muthinga, she alighted the matatu carrying a blue basket which contained some bananas she was intending to sell.

Ms Ndirangu was stopped and after a search, the police found 268 grams of bhang worth Sh500 wrapped in a newspaper.

She was arrested and taken to Muthinga Patrol base.

The police then took the substance to the Government Chemist for further analysis.

Ms Ndirangu asked the court for leniency saying that she has no husband and she was involved in an accident sometime back leaving her weak in the arms.

PROBATION REPORT

The court remanded her in police custody for a week pending a report from the probation officer which will be presented on July 22.

A the same time, an 80-year-old grandmother moved a Karatina court to tears when she emotionally narrated how her son had been tormenting her and in some instances assaulting and causing her injuries since her husband died.

Ms Lydia Wangechi told Karatina principal magistrate Ms Alice Mwangi that the accused, William Gacheru on February 6, 2018 accosted her and head butted her several times, leaving her bleeding profusely before a relative rushed her to Karatina Level 4 Hospital for treatment.

“My late husband married had never beaten me ever since I married him. But after he died, my own son has been a source of anguish. He has assaulted me several times; I have tried to restrain myself from taking action against him but he has not reformed. I can’t take it anymore,” a tearful Ms Wangechi said in court.