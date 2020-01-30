Nyeri County Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association chairman Peter Ngatia described the teacher’s death as shocking.

By REGINAH KINOGU

A primary school head teacher in Nyeri County collapsed in his office and died on Wednesday.

Tetu Sub-County Director of Education Gitonga Ndere said Wamagana Primary School head teacher Stanley Murungi was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

Mr Ndere said the teacher arrived at the school at 7.55am and proceeded to his office where he collapsed.

He was rushed to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Nyeri County Kenya Primary School Heads Association chairman Peter Ngatia said he was shocked by the death.

He described the teacher as a cheerful, hardworking man who loved his job.

