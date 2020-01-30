alexa Nyeri head teacher collapses and dies in school - Daily Nation
Nyeri head teacher collapses and dies in school

Thursday January 30 2020

Wamagana Primary School head teacher Stanley

Wamagana Primary School head teacher Stanley Murungi who collapsed and died on January 30, 2020. PHOTO | REGINAH KINOGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

A primary school head teacher in Nyeri County collapsed in his office and died on Wednesday.

Tetu Sub-County Director of Education Gitonga Ndere said Wamagana Primary School head teacher Stanley Murungi was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

Mr Ndere said the teacher arrived at the school at 7.55am and proceeded to his office where he collapsed.    

He was rushed to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. 

Nyeri County Kenya Primary School Heads Association chairman Peter Ngatia said he was shocked by the death.

He described the teacher as a cheerful, hardworking man who loved his job.

