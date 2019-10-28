By IRENE MUGO

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) national chairman Peter Kanyago has been re-elected as director in the zonal polls held in Nyeri.

Directors from Region II voted Mr Kanyago with 29 votes against his sole contender Paul Wanjau who is the vice-chairman of Gathuthi factory.

The elections were held at Iria-ini factory, the headquarters of factories in Zone IV comprising of five factories in Nyeri and four in Murang’a North.

The directors of these factories elect one of them to serve in the national board of the tea agency.

ANOTHER TERM

“I want to thank the directors for re-electing me for another term,” Mr Kanyago said.

At the national level, should other directors elect him, Mr Kanyago will continue being the chairman of the more than 560,000 farmers affiliated to KTDA.

Elections for director are held every three years on a rotational basis.

The chairman thanked his opponent, Mr Wanjau, for accepting defeat.

“The elections were free and fair and very peaceful,” noted Mr Charles Manegene, the agency’s returning officer.

In the heat of a drop in bonus payments to farmers, Mr Kanyago said he is looking forward to ensuring that tea growers enjoy the fruits of their labour with increased pay-out in the coming years.

BONUS RELEASED

“We are looking for new markets and modern ways of processing tea while cutting costs,” Mr Kanyago said, adding that the bonus money has been released to farmers.

He further stated that in the last three auctions, the price per kilogramme of tea has improved, signalling good prospects for farmers in the next payment season.

Should the current trend at the Mombasa auction continue, Mr Kanyago said farmers are going to get more money compared to what they received this year for a kilo of green leaf they delivered to their respective factories.