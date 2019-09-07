By NICHOLAS KOMU

Three suspected robbers were Friday night gunned down by police in a botched robbery in Kamakwa, Nyeri.

Police said a pistol, five bullets and two knives were seized from the slain suspects.

Nyeri Central Sub-County police boss Paul Kuria, said the three-man gang was planning to raid a liquor store at the Kamakwa Centre when they were intercepted.

“We got information that the gang was planning an attack in the area and deployed a response team. When challenged them to surrender but they opened fire on our officers and they were killed in the fire exchange,” Mr Kuria said.

Three months ago, four suspects linked to the gang were arrested inside their hideout in Majengo slums, Nyeri by undercover detectives and a firearm seized.

According to police, the Tokarev pistol was found hidden inside the house of one of the gang members.

Nyeri police boss Adiel Nyange at the time said the gang members were recently released from the Nyeri Medium Prison in King’ong’o and returned to the world of crime.