Former Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru’s security guards were receiving instructions from a police impostor who also worked as his private assistant, the inquest probing his death has been told.

While testifying Friday in an inquest that seeks to unravel what caused a road crash on November 7, 2017 resulting to his death, the security officers said a fake policeman identified as Josphat Mwangi Maina was giving them orders.

Mr Maina, alias Baba Maina, was also instructing other staff in the governor’s office such as the driver, Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo was told.

POLICE SUPERINTENDENT

Corporals Ahmed Abdi Kaif and Samson Lekol told the inquest that Mr Maina was describing himself a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Upon been deployed to secure Mr Gakuru, the officers said they found Mr Maina working with the governor and for the period he was in office, they never suspected that he was an imposter.

Mr Maina, having described himself as an SSP, which is a higher rank in the national police service hierarchy, the corporals could not question him, the court heard.

CLASS FOUR DROPOUT

It was while recording their statements after the road crash that the officers learnt that Mr Maina was not a trained policeman.

In his evidence Mr Maina said he was a Class Four dropout and was working as the governor’s chief security officer due to his long-time friendship with the architect of Kenya’s Vision 2030.

The late governor’s sister, Margaret Wambui, also told the inquest Mr Maina had introduced himself to her as an SSP in the DCI.

But while denying claims of impersonating a police officer, Mr Maina said his friendship with Dr Gakuru started in 1997 and that he campaigned for him both in 2013 and 2017.

He stated he is a businessman in Nairobi.