By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially open the Kikuyu community prayer shrine on the foot of Mount Kenya in Narumoru during his planned visitof the region.

According to the Kikuyu Council Elders (KCE), the President will join the elders for a traditional prayer session and rituals at the 100-acre shrine at Kiambuthia inside Mt Kenya Forest in Nyeri county.

He will later meet the elders, the Kikuyu community's high priests and a group of former freedom fighters at the Sagana State Lodge.

According to KCE National Chairman David Muthoga, the President will visit the shrine on November 15.

Mr Muthoga added that lobbying is still ongoing to ensure the tour does not abort and that the elders’ meeting fits in the Presidnt's diary.

“I was at State House after writing a letter to the comptroller. I was told the meeting is being arranged. He will come on November 15. He will meet the Kikuyu elders and tour the sacred shrine,” said Mr Muthoga.

Advertisement

He spoke during a thanksgiving ceremony for the shrine at the Mau Mau freedom fighters’ office in Nyeri town.

RAILA IN TOW

Mr Muthoga said KCE is also working on unifying the regional political leaders ahead of the President's tour, amid reports that ODM party leader Raila Odinga will accompany Mr Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga’s spokesman Dennis Onyango declined to confirm or deny Mr Odinga’s planned presence, but Mr Odinga’s close ally from Murang’a County Kamau Mweha that the ODM leader will be present.

However, administration officers in the Ministry of Interior said they were yet to be informed about the President's tour.

Nyeri County Commissioner David Kipkemei said he is not aware of the visit, but explained that his office may be informed when the time nears.

UNAWARE

An MP from Nyeri who sought anonymity said that State House together with the Interior Ministry have not informed them about the President’s tour.

Asked about the forthcoming visit, Kieni MP Kanini Kega said the167-kilometer Mweiga-Watuka road is expected to be commissioned by the President. But he said he was not aware of the specific date of the visit.

“I am not aware about the dates but there are several projects in Kieni that the President can commission. I have no idea about Mr Odinga’s presence but the President can be accompanied by anybody,” said Mr Kega.

According to KCE, the tour is planned and in place and is only awaiting the day.

DIVIDED REGION

Mr Muthoga said KCE is working towards ensuring that the President finds a united region, which is currently divided into pro-Ruto and pro-Raila camps.

Cabinet and principal secretaries and security chiefs have been preparing the ground and pushing for quick completion of development projects ahead of the anticipated President’s tour.

President Kenyatta’s tour comes a few months after he, in June, dismissed the regional political rebels, whom he failed to name, but described them as "wakora" (thugs) and vowed to hit back on them "at the right time", for undermining his quest to unite the country.

Recently, his deputy William Ruto announced and confirmed the President’s visit and offered details and itinerary of the political-cum-development retreat.

PLANS UNDERWAY

The President will also preside over the official opening of Othaya Level Six Hospital in Nyeri which he announced has since been renamed Mwai Kibaki Teaching and Referral Hospital, among several other projects.

Other leaders who have toured the region in preparation for the President’s tour are CSs Peter Munya (Trade and Industrialisation), James Macharia (Transport, Housing and infrastructure and Urban Development), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and principal secretaries Karanja Kibicho (Interior), Joseph Muraguri (Land) and Joseph Wairagu Irungu (Water).