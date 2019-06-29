By GRACE GITAU

Tension was high in Gatitu, Nyeri County on Saturday during an event graced by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri after rival political groups clashed.

The CS was in the area to launch a water project funded by the national government and to donate avocado seedling to residents.

Supporters of Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and those of the area MCA Simon Muturi clashed at the event.

The CS warned the locals against causing chaos and disrupting the meeting. "Every leader attending this meeting should be respected," he said

It is reported that political brokers from both sides spent Friday evening organising hecklers. A security meeting held Friday to discuss the concerns appeared to have yielded no fruit.

Nyeri MP Ngunjiri admitted that the existence of political dereferences between him and the MCA and termed it normal.

But he aid that he did not anticipate any fight during Saturday's event because it was held to launch a development project launch and not a political rally.

“We may not agree politically but on development matters we must be on the same page.