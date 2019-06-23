  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nyeri

Schoolgirl held hostage by boda boda rider rescued

Sunday June 23 2019

Sexual abuse

Police in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, June 23, 2019, rescued a15-year-old secondary school girl who had been held hostage for three days by a boda boda rider. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Police say the boda boda rider lured the girl by lying to her he would take her on a tour of the county then take her home.
  • The suspect is on the run.
  • Police plan to charge him with defilement if they catch him.
Advertisement
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
More by this Author

Police in Kirinyaga County on Sunday rescued a15-year-old secondary schoolgirl who had been held hostage for three days by a boda boda rider.

Acting on a tip off, police officers raided the boda boda rider’s house at dawn at Kiandai village in Gichugu Constituency.

But the man, who was not in the house at the time, escaped after learning that the police officers had raided his house.

The Form One girl, who hails from Nyeri County, was handed over to her parents at Kianyaga Police Station.

According to Kirinyaga East police boss Antony Wanjuu, the rider had on Friday visited Nyeri where he used to work as a farmhand.

'COUNTY TOUR'

Also Read

He lured the student, pretending that he would take her on tour of the county and bring her home in the evening.

Instead of taking her home, he is said to have driven her to his home where he held her for three days.

Mr Wanjuu said the man took off immediately he learnt of the presence of the police officers in the village.

The police said they will charge him with defilement when they arrest him.

"We are tracking down the suspect and he will definitely face the law if seized," said Mr Wanjuu.

He asked the residents to cooperate with the police and volunteer information which can lead to the suspect’s arrest.