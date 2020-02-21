Syombua murder: Peter Mugure denied bail

By MERCY MWENDE

More by this Author

The High Court in Nyeri on Friday denied bail to ex-soldier Peter Mugure, who is accused of killing his estranged wife and their two children.

Justice Jairus Ngaah cited case interference when making the decision, noting that the prosecution counsel led by Peter Mailanyi had given compelling reasons to deny the accused bail.

In his judgment, the judge cited an affidavit by the case’s investigating officer, Reuben Mwaniki, indicating that Mr Mugure's sister, Nancy Mugure, had visited the second suspect, Mr Collins Pamba, at the Kerugoya GK Prison.

In his judgment, the judge said that although the exhibits provided by State counsel were yet to be proved in court, there was a likelihood that the accused would interfere with witnesses if granted bail.

“In a police statement, Mr Pamba says that the accused had promised to give him a job if he kept quiet about the murder,” Justice Ngaah said.

He noted that, due to the position that the accused held at the military, it was safe to detain him in custody.

Advertisement

The case will be heard on March 23, 2019.

Mr Mugure is charged with three counts of murder, crimes allegedly committed on October 26, 2019 at the Laikipia airbase in Nanyuki town.

The victims were his estranged wife Joyce Syombua and children Shanice Maua and Peter Mwaura Jr.

The former military officer allegedly committed the crimes with accomplices.

Several suspects have been charged so far.