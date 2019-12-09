By IRENE MUGO

Deputy President William Ruto has told off Jubilee leaders allied to the Kieleweke political faction over what he terms as their misguided perception that central Kenya was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bedroom.

Speaking in Nyeri on Sunday, the DP urged leaders to embrace a united front and avoid divisive politics.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is for us all not only the people of central. His (political) bedroom is in all the 47 counties and he belongs to all Kenyans not just the Kikuyu community. His party has leaders elected from across the country,” he said.

He asked Jubilee Party leaders to reject politics of hate, chaos and division, urging them to keep up a unified front.

“We are a united party and our competitions should be about ideas, programmes and development of the country,” he said.

This was after seven people were arrested as chaos erupted before the DP arrived for a fundraiser at Giakanja Boys High School.

Chaos erupted after Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu arrived at the church flanked by his security detail and supporters.

Some youths who accompanied the MP were denied entry to the venue after they became unruly.

Faithful who stood by the roadside waiting to attend the function scampered for their safety after several gunshots rent the air as the police tried to disperse the rowdy youths.

In the fracas, Ruring’u MCA Samuel Kariuki was briefly held by the police officers after he was assaulted by an identified man who was later arrested.

A contingent of police officers had been deployed to ensure law and order prevailed throughout the function and thoroughly frisked residents going to the function.

Earlier on, black t-shirts branded with the slogan: "No 2022 politics Bedroom ya Uhuru" were burnt by a section of the youths believed to be pro-Ruto.

Mr Ngunjiri later took to Facebook and asked, “So Ruto’s people have paid goons to burn Uhuru’s T-shirts in Nyeri? And do it shouting Ruto! Ruto!”

Besides Mr Wambugu, other MPs who accompanied Dr Ruto were Anthony Kiai (Mukurwe-ini), Mwangi Gichuki (Tetu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Moses Kuria (Gatundu South).

Also present was Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, Speaker John Kaguchia, Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami and several MCAs.

This was the first time the DP was attending a function in Nyeri Town this year.

And as other MPs went to welcome the DP when his helicopter landed, Mr Wambugu remained in the dais alone.

At the same time, the Nyeri Town MP declined to speak to his constituents when he was invited by the Kandara MP.

Leaders who spoke castigated Mr Wambugu for failing to support them, saying it is time to make amends and join their team.

The women MPs told him off for repeatedly disrupting their women empowerment projects.

“All those efforts to silence women will not work and since our last meeting was disrupted, plans are underway; we shall be back,” said Ms Wahome.