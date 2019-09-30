Woman forgives husband who stabbed her 17 times

The couple is said to have had a rocky marriage and things escalated on the night of April 9 when her husband threatened to kill her.

By NICHOLAS KOMU

More by this Author

A woman who was earlier this year stabbed 17 times by her husband in a domestic quarrel in Karatina, Nyeri County, has withdrawn assault charges against him saying she has forgiven him.

Ms Peninah Wangechi was admitted at the Karatina Sub County Hospital on April 9 after the knife attack by her husband Mr Samuel Ndirangu.

The couple is said to have had a rocky marriage and things escalated on the night of April 9 when her husband threatened to kill her.

ATTACK

Speaking to the Nation from Karatina Hospital then, Ms Wangechi said that her husband waited until she fell asleep before attacking her.

She suffered 17 stab wounds on her back, chest and face before her attacker took off leaving her for dead.

Advertisement

Mr Ndirangu would later present himself at Karatina Police Station where he reported the attack.

He was held for assault while Ms Wangechi was admitted to Karatina Hospital in critical condition.

FORGIVE HUSBAND

On Monday, the victim made a request before Principal Magistrate Alice Mwangi at the Karatina Law Courts to have charges against her husband withdrawn saying she had forgiven him.

“I have not been coerced. I have decided to forgive him and let the matter go,” Ms Wangechi said in court.

Asked if she had been threatened or compelled to withdraw the case, she insisted that she wanted the charges dropped out of her own free will.