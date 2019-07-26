In the same court, a 50-year-old man accused of raping a woman was released on a bond of Sh200,000 and surety.

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

A woman suspected to be behind a spate of armed robberies and kidnappings in Nyeri has been charged before a magistrate court.

Ms Elizabeth Waithira was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Wendy Kegendo where she denied five counts relating to robbery with violence and abduction of her victims.

VIOLENCE

The court heard that on diverse dates in April and May, this year she stole Sh108,000 and a mobile phone from Mr Reuben Gikonyo Kiongo along Othaya-Nyeri road.

She was armed with a metal bar while committing the offence together with others who were not before court.

Ms Waithira, the court heard, also robbed Mr Andrew Muchemi Sh90,000 and a mobile phone make Techno valued at Sh5,000. The court heard that she later abducted the two men.

According to the charge sheet, Ms Waithira while armed with a pistol and a knife also robbed Ms Esther Wanjiru Sh22,000 at Furaha shop in Nyeri town. She also abducted and took her to unknown place with intent of demanding ransom.

Ms Waithira denied the charges.

ACCOMPLICES

State counsel Victorine Kitoto told court that two of her accomplices are held at Eldoret and Nanyuki prisons after been arrested in connection to separate criminal activities. The two are set to be escorted to Nyeri to be charged with robbery with violence.

The court ordered that she be produced in court on July 29 when her accomplices will also be charged and the cases be consolidated.

In the same court, a 50-year-old man accused of raping a woman was released on a bond of Sh200,000 and surety.

Mr Peter Njogu was granted the bond terms after he denied the charge.

He is said to have raped and had an indecent act with Ms Purity Muthoni at Ndugamano village in Tetu sub county.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Njogu committed the offence knowingly on June 22, 2019. He was arrested on Thursday and escorted to Ndugamano police post where the charges were preferred on him.