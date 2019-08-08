By JOSEPH WANGUI

A 28-year-old pregnant woman will spend 30 years in jail for killing her drunk husband following an altercation.

Nyeri High Court Judge Abigael Mshila on Thursday handed the sentence to Emily Mukiri after she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The offence was reduced from murder after plea bargaining with the prosecution.

She admitted killing her 34-year-old husband, Francis Mwiti Mukio, on the night of August 16 and 17, 2018 at their home in Muthinga shopping centre in Tetu, Nyeri County.

STABBED

Mukiri stabbed the man in the abdomen and in the face with a knife following a domestic quarrel.

Mr Mukio arrived home drunk at around 1am, sparking a violent confrontation with his wife.

Mukiri picked a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband, who was a miraa trader, multiple times in the abdomen and the face.

She later left him in the house bleeding and went to the shopping centre.

Hours later, Mr Mukio received a phone call from a police officer attached to Muthinga Police Station informing him that his wife had been arrested for disorderly conduct and that he should bail her out.

POLICE

It was at that point that the man informed the police that he had been assaulted by his wife at their home.

He succumbed to the stab injuries at the Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

But in mitigation, Mukiri, through her lawyer Lucy Mwai, urged the court to take into consideration the victim impact report that touched on her history of being a battered wife.

The incidents were reported to the accused’s mother and also to the police.

DRUG ABUSE

The extracts of the OB Reports were annexed as evidence of the assaults Mr Mukio meted out on his wife and also the threats he made to kill her.

The report indicated that Mr Mukio had a history of drug abuse.

The lawyer also urged the court to consider the accused’s youthful age of 28 years and that she has two young children aged 10 and seven years.

But in her ruling, Justice Mshila said the crime committed could only be deemed as unfortunate as a life was lost.