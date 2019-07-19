By GRACE GITAU

A section of youth in Nyeri County has criticised the arrest of young men suspected to be members of the outlawed Mungiki sect.

Led by Mr Kariithi wa Wambui, the youth drawn from the six constituencies of Nyeri County accused politicians of fuelling the arrest after branding youth as Mungiki.

“Nyeri youth are not Mungiki and this narrative must stop with immediate effect,” he said.

According to Mr Wambui, youth in the county have been subjected to harassment ever since rowdy men and women disrupted Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri’s meeting in Gatitu, Nyeri Town.

Condemning the chaos that disrupted the function, they cautioned politicians against inciting the youth to violence.

Mr Benta Njuki noted that politicians should be focused on ensuring that the youth secure government tenders and other jobs, instead of taking advantage of their joblessness.

“Those politicians who have been organising and financing such unwanted behaviour must remain guided that it is high time they started parading their sons and daughters. We call upon leaders to demonstrate leadership in youth matters,” he said.