By JOHNSON KETI

Nine illegal immigrants were on Wednesday morning arrested on the Isiolo-Moyale highway, in Samburu East.

Samburu County police boss Muiruri Karanja said two children were among the group.

The police boss said the immigrants were on their way to Nairobi.

Mr Karanja said the aliens, who are of Eritrean nationality, were found with no travel documents or permits to be in the country.

"Police manning a roadblock in Kirish arrested the immigrants," said Mr Karanja.

He said the suspects will be charged in court for being in the country illegally.