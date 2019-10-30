Bandits shoot and kill driver, injure four others in Samburu

According to Mr Mwangi, the robbers also took some of the food stuffs that were transporting.

Mr Antony Githinji Mwangi, a driver, narrowly escaped the death when the gangsters fired at his vehicle.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

A driver was shot dead on Tuesday evening while four others were seriously injured when armed gangsters sprayed their vehicles with bullets at Silcon area on the Laisamis-South Horr-Baragoi road in Samburu North.

The driver of the Probox car that was transporting miraa to Baragoi town at 4am died on the spot after being shot on the head.

Mr Antony Githinji Mwangi, a driver, narrowly escaped the death when the gangsters fired at his vehicle. He was however, injured slightly on the arm.

ROBBED

“Seven men emerged from a thicket, six were armed with guns while one was armed with two clubs. They forced us to surrender before ransacking the vehicles and our pockets, they robbed us of all the money we had,” said Mr Githinji.

According to Mr Mwangi, the robbers also took some of the food stuffs that were transporting.

Advertisement

Few minutes later, the victims were ordered to continue with their journey after being instructed not to report about the attack. The four victims are receiving treatment at Samburu County Referral Hospital in Maralal town.

TENSION

Tension is building up in the area as locals called on government to beef up security on the Laisamis-South Horr-Baragoi road.

Samburu North Deputy Sub County Police Commander George Opere, who confirmed the incident, said police have launched investigations into the attack.

“We are tracking the gangsters,” said Mr Opere.