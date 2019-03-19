Four Suspected cattle rustlers killed in Samburu, herder hurt
Four suspected cattle rustlers have been killed while a herder was injured during a fierce confrontation with herders in Losesia, Samburu County.
The four were killed when a gunfight ensued at a watering point in Losesia between herders from Samburu County and the attackers believed to be from the neighbouring Isiolo County.
According to sources, the attackers had planned a revenge mission to restock their livestock stolen during a previous attack.
The rustlers are said to have crossed a river where the herders were watering their livestock.
They are said to have disagreed and the gunfight ensued.
No livestock were stolen during the incident.
Security officers from Archers Post were dispatched to the location of the attack.