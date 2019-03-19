By VIVIAN JEBET

More by this Author

Four suspected cattle rustlers have been killed while a herder was injured during a fierce confrontation with herders in Losesia, Samburu County.

The four were killed when a gunfight ensued at a watering point in Losesia between herders from Samburu County and the attackers believed to be from the neighbouring Isiolo County.

According to sources, the attackers had planned a revenge mission to restock their livestock stolen during a previous attack.

The rustlers are said to have crossed a river where the herders were watering their livestock.

They are said to have disagreed and the gunfight ensued.

No livestock were stolen during the incident.