Police in Maralal have arrested 16 suspects believed to be behind criminal activities in the town.

The suspects are linked to burglary, rape and robbery in the town in Samburu County.

During the crackdown by a joint team of officers, a homemade gun an assortment of stolen items were recovered from the suspects’ houses.

RAPE

“The gang has been terrorising residents day and night and raping women and girls,” said Maralal nyumba kumi chairperson Gulleid Mohammed.

Samburu County Police Commander Karanja Muiruri said the suspects, who are being detained at Maralal Police Station, will be arraigned on Monday.

“We have 16 suspects in custody, we have already identified witnesses and we will take them to court on Monday,” said Mr Muiruri.

He urged the public give the police information that can lead to the arrest of more suspects.

“If there are suspicious characters that are yet to be arrested, we are asking public to report them to the police,” he said.

PUNISHMENT

Nominated Member of County Assembly Aisha Mohammed has called on the government to punish the suspects if found guilty to discourage the youth from engaging in criminal activities.

“We will not allow people to terrorise residents of Maralal town, we fear for the safety of our girls and women and those found culpable should face the full force of the law,” she said.