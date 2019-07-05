By JOHNSON KETI

The youth in Samburu County are set to benefit from a state of the art modern technical and vocational training college which has been built and launched in Archers Post.

Ms Naomy Lekisat, a resident, said the new college will give a chance to the youth who do not manage to join universities and other colleges a chance to acquire technical skills and make them employable.

“Some youth from our villages had desired to join colleges but they could not make it because of lack of transport due to poverty in our county. They have a chance of learning at this institution and acquire skills that will assist them secure employment and improve the lives of their families,” she said.

The new college is the 15th to be opened in the country with the government having heavily invested in modern equipment that will be used to train students.

COURSES OFFERED

Among the areas of focus in the training are engineering, agriculture, technology and air conditioning systems for motor vehicles, abattoirs, hotels and lodges, fridges among others.

While addressing journalists at the college, Principal Secretary for Vocational and Technical Training Desai said learners at the institution would be armed with relevant skills and certified to explore employment opportunities in the government’s plan of implementing the Big Four agenda.

“All these areas will require capacities, competencies, and skills which will enable us to set up effective structures that promote production, processing, and promotion of science, technology and innovation,” he said.

Samburu Deputy Governor Julius Leseeto said the county will continue supporting technical and vocational colleges established across the county to ensure the youth get skills that will enable them to work and contribute to the growth of the economy.

The new college can accommodate 1,000 learners.