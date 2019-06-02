Mr Supuko could neither account on the source of the money nor its intended use.

By NATION REPORTER

Police have arrested a Samburu County official after he was found with Sh1,099,000 which he could not account for.

Mr Samuel Supuko, 38, who works at the county’s social services department, was arrested at a roadblock at Learata on Isiolo-Moyale highway on Sunday after police intercepted the county’s Toyota Fortuner which he was driving.

Police said that upon searching the vehicle, the money was found in a black bag.

Mr Supuko could neither account for the source of the money nor its intended use. He was arrested and taken to Archers Post Police Station, Samburu, while the money has been kept as exhibit.