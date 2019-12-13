By JOSEPH WANGUI

A junior administration police officer accused of killing his boss has been released on a bond of Sh500,000 with two sureties of similar amount by the High Court in Nanyuki.

Constable Patrick Marwa is accused of shooting and killing Senior Sergeant Duncan Cheruiyot on May 4, 2019 at the Administration Police Line Two in Maralal, Samburu County.

Marwa denied the charges.

The suspect is reported to have shot the victim eight times after been transferred from a Chinese construction company site on the Nyahururu-Samburu road, where he had been deployed to offer security.

A G3 rifle, 10 bullets and eight spent cartridges were recovered from the scene of crime inside the police station.

After denying the charges on October 28, 2019 before the High Court in Nanyuki, Marwa made an application in court seeking to be released on bail pending trial.

The State did not object to the bail request.

In allowing the application, Justice Hatari Waweru noted that bail pending trial is now a constitutional right for all criminal offences but may be denied only for compelling reasons.

“I have perused the witness statements and other documentary evidence, copies of which have been supplied to the accused and to the court by the prosecution. I cannot find any compelling reason there to deny the accused bail,” said Justice Waweru.