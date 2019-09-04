alexa Lenolkulal praises assembly for passing conservancies’ bill - Daily Nation
Lenolkulal praises assembly for passing conservancies’ bill

Wednesday September 4 2019

Grévy zebras at Lewa Conservancy

Grévy zebras at Lewa Conservancy. The Samburu County Assembly has passed a bill that is expected to streamline the activities and funding of community conservancies. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Tourism CEC Peter Leshakwet said the passing of the bill is a big step for the future of the conservancies.

Mr Lenolkulal said the there are seven new conservancies that will be managed by the devolved government.

BAYA SAMUEL
By BAYA SAMUEL
The Samburu County Assembly has passed a bill that is expected to streamline the activities and funding of community conservancies.

Governor Moses Lenolkulal said it is a great moment because conservancy tourism would be promoted.

Addressing participants and locals during the closing of the International Maralal Camel Derby in Yare, Mr Lenolkulal said the there are seven new conservancies that will be managed by the devolved government.

PARTNERSHIP

“I want to thank the assembly for passing the Conservation Bill which has become an Act. The law will help form partnerships to support our conservancies,” the governor added.

Mr Lenolkulal hailed the Northern Rangeland Trust (NRT) for supporting conservancies in the region.

“We want to use our partnership with NRT to make sure that conservation is entrenched in our county,” he said.

County Tourism executive Peter Leshakwet told the Nation in Maralal that the passing of the bill is a big step for the future of the conservancies in Samburu and northern Kenya.