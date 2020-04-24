He said police officers are still at the scene collecting crucial information to aid investigations.

According to Mr Rotich, the armed assailants took away about Sh50,000 and escaped to Kirisia forest.

By GEOFFREY ONDIEKI

Police in Samburu are investigating the killing of a businessman in Lodokejek on Thursday evening by unknown people.

David Muteki was shot in the head while on his way to Kisima in Samburu Central at 6pm. He died on the spot.

Samburu Central sub-county commander Alex Rotich said the businessman was heading to Kisima with three other people when he was shot.

However, the three others were not injured during the incident.

“Two men approached their vehicle as they were crossing River Saiya and fired a single bullet from a long range which left Mr Muteki dead on the spot," said Mr Rotich.

“We have begun investigations into the matter and we will arrest the perpetrators soon. Our officers are following crucial leads. The assailants were armed with an AK-47 rifle," Rotich said.

The businessman's body was taken to Maralal Referral Hospital.

Mr Rotich urged the public to stop speculations which may cause tension to communities living in the area.

"We cannot say it's a business rivalry or banditry. It is something that happened in darkness and we are trying to unravel. So I urge people to stop speculating on the whole issue," he said.

This comes three weeks after another prominent businessman was shot dead in a similar way in Baragoi, Samburu North.

Mr Livingston Nyota, the owner of several buses that operate along Maralal-Baragoi route, was attacked by unknown assailants and killed on the spot.