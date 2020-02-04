He appealed to elders to guide youths to engage in productive activities so that they are not lured into rustling.

He said nine of the suspected bandits from the county had been identified and were being pursued by the police.

By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More by this Author

A chief in Samburu has been interdicted for allegedly hosting suspected bandits who stole more than 800 goats at Gotu area in Isiolo last month.

Samburu East Deputy County Commissioner Pius Murugu said Serolipi chief aided the group of 24 young men escape arrest on January 1, 2020.

HOSTED CRIMINALS

“We have taken action because intelligence reports showed that the Serolipi chief housed the criminals and failed to share the information with the security team,” said Mr Murugu at a security meeting at Archers Post on Tuesday.

He said nine of the suspected bandits had been identified and were being pursued by the police. At least 107 goats have been recovered.

The administrator said more officers had been deployed on the bandits likely escape routes. Mr Murugu appealed with the public to report theft cases in time.

Advertisement

“When livestock are stolen, we should report immediately to enable the police hunt down the suspects,” he told the meeting.

TRACK CRIMINALS

He added: “Taking longer to report the incidents makes it hard to track the criminals.”

He appealed with elders to guide youths to engage in productive activities.

“We want all youths to be in school and to transit all the way to colleges so that we have an informed society. This will help in doing away with the outdated [cattle] rustling that continue to ruin lives of many youths,” he noted.

A scuffle ensued during the handing over of the 107 recovered goats at Archers Post Police Station. Isiolo residents who were accompanied by Burat Ward Representative Yarrow Hassan refused to accept the livestock.

“We will not take the goats as they are not ours. Our goats were very healthy,” said Mohamed Mohammud, who lost tens of his goats.

GOATS RECOVERED

Shariff Ibrahim said: “We were expecting that all the 550 goats have been recovered only to find 100 dying goats, we are very disappointed.”

But Mr Murugu maintained that the goats were to be handed to Isiolo Deputy County Commissioner Mohammed Maow who would later identify their owners.

“We did not come to hand over the goats to the owners as we do not know them. Our instruction is to hand them to my Isiolo counterpart who will then hand over to the owners,” he stressed.