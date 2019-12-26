By WAWERU WAIRIMU

More than 500 families at Archers Post in Samburu East are grappling with acute water shortage following breakage of pipes supplying water to the town that were destroyed after River Ewaso Nyiro broke its banks about a month ago.

The shortage has disrupted services at local facilities among them hotels, bars and health centres forcing residents to purchase the commodity from vendors selling at exorbitant prices.

A 20-litre jerrican is currently being sold at Sh50 forcing the families to ration the basic commodity.

Ann Ekeno, a mother of three, spent the better part of Christmas Day washing her children’s clothes at the dirty river as could not afford to purchase water from vendors.

“It is unfortunate that we are celebrating Christmas with no water and the local service provider has done nothing to repair the broken pipes despite complaining severally over the issue,” Ms Ekeno told the Nation at the river.

There are fears of outbreak of waterborne diseases after more than five people were admitted at a local health facility with diarrhoea cases. An officer at the health centre who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the admissions but declined to divulge details.

Among the five admitted in the last three days is Ibrahim Ekidor’s friend who started experiencing stomach upsets on Tuesday night.

“We fear that it could be Cholera as the water being sold by vendors could be contaminated,” said Mr Ekidor.

The irate residents lashed out at Samburu Water and Sanitation Company (Sawasco) and the devolved government for failure to repair the pipes noting that the situation continues to cause them great inconvenience.

Henry Ekwam said they have been paying Sh500 to the company on monthly basis yet their calls to get the situation remedied have been ignored.

“We will boycott paying the levies if the situation is not instantly rectified. We are tired of waiting while we continue exposing our lives to risk of water borne diseases,” said Mr Ekwam expressing fears that children, while fetching water, may be attacked by crocodiles that have inhabited the river.

One of the locals told the Nation of plans by residents to convene a meeting to help arrest the situation.