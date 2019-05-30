By JOHNSON KETI

Enrolment of children in primary schools in Samburu County has gone up over the past two years after the introduction of the digital literacy programme that saw the government distribute tablets.

Maralal Primary School headteacher Musa Abdille said 270 tablets that were distributed to his institution attracted pupils from other schools.

“We received 270 tablets and we had 290 pupils in Class One at that time. The pupils were so excited that those who were at home enrolled in,” he said.

He said disabled, deaf and blind pupils were integrated into the programme and they can now use the tablets for learning.

CHALLENGES

But County Chief Education Officer Philip Leruso said the digital learning programme in the county has faced a number of challenges, the main one being lack of infrastructure.

“There are schools with high enrolment but the space for putting these gadgets becomes a challenge,” he said.

He said poor network coverage has also affected the implementation of the programme in schools in Samburu North and Samburu East sub-counties.

Deputy Governor Julius Leseeto said the programme has been well embraced in the county by leaders and the community.