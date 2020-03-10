Samburu school closed over safety concerns

By GEOFFREY ONDIEKI

The government has closed Lalaing’ok Primary School in Samburu indefinitely over lack of pit latrines and unfavourable learning conditions.

The pupils were asked to report to neighbouring schools.

But, more than two hundred pupils who have been learning in the school from standard one to standard four have remained at home after government closed their school on Monday.

Samburu Education Director Albert Langat said the school was closed because some classrooms had cracks on the walls.

"It is clearly endangering the lives of our pupils and teachers in the school. We made the decision to shut the school to avert disaster," Mr Langat said.

He also added that pit latrines in the school were in poor condition.

"The latrines had cracks and were sinking," he added.

Mr Langat said he is working to ensure learning resumes in the school.

"The government will put up quality classrooms and not temporary ones. We will make sure learning resumes as soon as possible," Mr Langat said.

Parents who spoke to the Nation said they have been forced to stay at home with their children following the government’s decision.

They said that other schools are miles away and young children cannot cover the distances.

“My child is nine years old and cannot trek for more than five kilometers to go to school,” Mr Wilson Lekorpita, who is a parent at the school said.

Parents who held a meeting at the school Tuesday resolved to build a temporary structure so that their children can complete first term.

Meanwhile, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda said that she will use funds from the CDF kitty to build new classrooms at the school during the April holiday.

The MP donated Sh50,000 to help put up temporary structures.