alexa Maranda suspends 10 students over fire, police probe on - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Siaya

Maranda suspends 10 students over fire, police probe on

Saturday March 14 2020

Maranda High dorm fire

Part of the damage at Maranda High School's Bonyo dormitory following a fire on March 14, 2020, over which 10 students were suspended indefinitely. PHOTO | DICKENS WASONGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The school's board suspended one Form Four and nine Form Three learners pending investigations into the incident.
  • The students' parents were asked to pick them up from Bondo Police Station where they were questioned.
Advertisement
DICKENS WASONGA
By DICKENS WASONGA
More by this Author

Ten Maranda High School students have been suspended indefinitely following a fire inside a cubicle in a prefects' dormitory on Friday.

The school's board suspended one Form Four and nine Form Three learners pending investigations into the incident.

Bondo Sub-county Education director Elisha Omalla said they were questioned at Bondo Police Station on allegations that they were involved.

Sub-county Police Commander Antony Wafula said the students also recorded statements.

“They will be released pending further investigations and arraignment,” said the police boss.

The students' parents were asked to pick them up from the police station.

Related Stories

Advertisement

Maranda High School are pictured outside a
Maranda High School are pictured outside a dormitory that was set ablaze by suspected arsonists in September 2012. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

COMPLAINTS

Mr Wafula said the learners had complained about bad food.

However, school principal Mr Edwin Namachanja said they had not informed management of their grievances.

Teachers who spoke to the Nation said the students had planned to set other buildings on fire on Tuesday night.

"The fire was lit in one of the cubicles in Bonyo dormitory. Fortunately, students and teachers managed to put it out before it spread to the entire dormitory,” said one who did not want to be named.

"They students are unhappy with programmes meant to help weak students improve their academic performance. The lessons begin very early in the morning."

In September 2012, a fire at the school destroyed two dormitories.