By DICKENS WASONGA

Ten Maranda High School students have been suspended indefinitely following a fire inside a cubicle in a prefects' dormitory on Friday.

The school's board suspended one Form Four and nine Form Three learners pending investigations into the incident.

Bondo Sub-county Education director Elisha Omalla said they were questioned at Bondo Police Station on allegations that they were involved.

Sub-county Police Commander Antony Wafula said the students also recorded statements.

“They will be released pending further investigations and arraignment,” said the police boss.

The students' parents were asked to pick them up from the police station.

Maranda High School are pictured outside a dormitory that was set ablaze by suspected arsonists in September 2012. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

COMPLAINTS

Mr Wafula said the learners had complained about bad food.

However, school principal Mr Edwin Namachanja said they had not informed management of their grievances.

Teachers who spoke to the Nation said the students had planned to set other buildings on fire on Tuesday night.

"The fire was lit in one of the cubicles in Bonyo dormitory. Fortunately, students and teachers managed to put it out before it spread to the entire dormitory,” said one who did not want to be named.

"They students are unhappy with programmes meant to help weak students improve their academic performance. The lessons begin very early in the morning."