Among those killed in the mine tragedy was David Ochieng Duro an Egerton University, Nakuru Campus student.

By DICKENS WASONGA

Three gold miners died in Nango, in Bondo, Siaya County, after a mine caved in on Thursday morning following a heavy downpour.

Bondo Sub County Police Commander Antony Wafula Nation that the bodies had been retrieved and taken to Bondo Sub County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Those who died in the tragedy were David Ochieng Duro an Egerton University, Nakuru Campus student, Nicholas Arwa, a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education candidate at Uyawi Secondary School and Kevin Ochieng’ Juma, also a secondary school student.

The sub county commander said investigations into the incident have commenced. “Mines in the area will be closed until all the safety measures are adhered to,” he said.