A former Cabinet minister’s family is caught in a dispute over a burial site with another family in Ugenya, Siaya County.

The late Beatrice Otieno’s family claims she was married to former assistant minister Arch Bishop Stephen Ondiek’s son who lives in the United States and wants her remains interred in in the former Ugenya legislator’s family cemetery.

However, Bishop Ondiek’s widow Concilia Ondiek refuted the claims, insisting that Ms Otieno was married to Mr Richard Kobare who is still alive. She said that the marriage was blessed with two sons aged 18 and 16.

Mrs Ondiek said that Ms Otieno’s family had gone ahead with plans to have her remains buried at the late Bishop Ondiek’s home in Siginga, Ugenya.

The said that the family went ahead to dig a grave besides hiring caterers in preparation for the burial last Saturday.

“I went to court and successfully got an injunction last Friday and stopped the burial. But the family of the ‘stranger’ is still hell-bent on having their daughter buried in my home,” Ms Ondiek told Nation on Monday.

On Friday, a Siaya court stopped Ms Otieno’s mother Grace Achieng’ Otieno and her son Wycliffe Otieno from conducting any burial in Bishop Ondiek’s family cemetery.

Siaya Principal Magistrate James Ong'ondo barred the duo from the ceremony following Ms Ondiek’s successful petition for an injunction.

Through her lawyer, Ombiro Ogachi, Mrs Ondiek urged the court to bar Mrs Otieno and her son or their agents from interring Ms Otieno’s remains in the late bishop’s land in Siginga village in West Ugenya.

Mrs Ondiek called on the court to treat the application as urgent as the defendants had made preparations for the burial despite warnings.

“Upon her death, the defendants decided to inter her remains in my parcel of land number North Ugenya/Sifuyo/555 without consulting or involving me,” says Ms Ondiek.

She argues that she shall be highly prejudiced to have a stranger buried in her home which is against her late husband's will.

Mr Ong'ondo barred the defendants from burying their kin at any place or date that has not been approved by the complainant until the matter is heard and determined.

Mr Ong'ondo further ordered the Officer Commanding Ukwala Police Station to enforce the order.