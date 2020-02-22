The bishop was picked up from his Ndere home in Alego-Usonga Sub-County by two men on a motorbike at night.

Bishop Awich is said to have been kidnapped by armed men in police uniform on January 11, 2020.

By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

The body of a Siaya bishop who was, allegedly kidnapped by people in police uniform a month ago, was Friday found floating in Lake Victoria.

Siaya County Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer Joseph Kioni said the badly mutilated body of Bishop Charles Oduor Awich of Roho Judea Church was discovered by sand harvesters at Sio Port in Busia County.

POSTMORTEM

Mr Kioni said the police moved the body to Sio Port Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

"We have alerted the family of the discovery and we will wait for direction from them on whether to take the body to Siaya or if the postmortem can be done at the mortuary in Busia," he said.

Bishop Awich is said to have been kidnapped by armed men in police uniform on January 11, 2020.

Advertisement

According to Siaya county Police Commander Francis Kooli , the bishop was picked up from his Ndere home in Alego-Usonga Sub-County by two men on a motorbike at night.

INTERROGATION

The kidnappers claimed that the bishop was required for police interrogation at a nearby Alego Ndere Police Post.

Last month, Fellowship of Churches Organisation officials led by Rev Francis Odhiambo (chairman), Boniface Onyango (secretary), Ronald Mala (Roho Judea Church) and Abraham Ododa (Jerusalem Assembly Church) called on the police to speed up investigations and bring to book those who are suspected to have kidnapped their colleague.

"This case should not end up like many other such cases in the past where people disappear and thereafter found murdered," he said.

According to the bishop’s wife Helen Adhiambo, the body was spotted on Friday evening around 6 pm.

The sand harvesters then informed the local beach management unit officials who alerted the police. Ms Adhiambo said the body had deep cut wounds on the head and neck. The left hand was also chopped off.

The bishop's wife said her husband was involved in a land row with some of his relatives.

KIDNAPPED

“We suspect he could have been kidnapped because of the ongoing land case in Siaya court,” she said.

DCI detectives on January 30 said that they had arrested the bishop's brother. The suspect, according to the county police boss, was arrested after he claimed to know where the clergyman was buried.

“He took the detectives round in circles and it was decided that he be held to help with investigations,” he said

The widow said they were planning to have the postmortem done immediately.