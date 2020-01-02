By DICKENS WASONGA

A two-storey building in Siaya town, whose construction had stalled for over 10 years, on Thursday collapsed, causing a scare in the area.

Siaya County Land and Physical Planning Executive, Engineer Adrian Ouma, told the Nation that the last works carried out on the building happened in 2006.

He said the owner of the building, identified as Jack Arona, died in 2008 after being shot by unknown assailants at night while driving to Siaya from Bondo.

"He had three wives and the administration of his estate took long to solve, thus stalling the project," he said.

The county official noted that street children had vandalised steel from the inner columns, leading to the building's collapse Thursday morning at 7.30 am.

Siaya County Police Commander Francis Kooli confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.

"The building did not crumble on the adjacent buildings, nor was it occupied at the time of the incident," he said.