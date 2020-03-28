By DICKENS WASONGA

Coronavirus tests on three people in Siaya County have returned negative results, Governor Cornel Rasanga announced on Saturday.

Mr Rasanga said samples for the tests were taken to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) in Kisumu County on Wednesday and Thursday.

The governor also announced that the county's emergency response team tracked down 247 people from high risk areas and advised them to self-quarantine.

He urged residents to adhere to the government's guidelines on containing spread of the deadly virus.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

Meanwhile, the county has received more medical supplies to help protect medical workers handling suspected cases of the Covid-19 disease.

They include 4,000 bottles of sanitisers, 200 surgical masks, 1,000 face masks, 10 disposable medical clothing, 10 goggles and face shields.

Also among them are 1000 pairs of examination masks, gloves, gumboots and gowns.

Mr Rasanga said the items had already been dispatched to all the six sub-counties in Siaya as part of integrated efforts by the national government, Unicef and other well-wishers to enhance preparedness.

The county has also identified the Siaya campus of the Kenya Medical Training College as a quarantine site.

COUNTY MEASURES

To cushion businesses, Siaya has suspended all market-related fees for one month. A review will take place after this period.

Bus park levies have also been suspended on condition that matatu operators adhere to the requirement to carry fewer passengers.

"Payments for single business permits have also been extended by one month, from March 31 to April 30, to give traders time to raise the money," Governor Rasanga said