By JOSEPH NDUNDA

More by this Author

The DCI on Tuesday obtained court orders to detain Rome-based Catholic priest Richard Onyango Oduor for two days for further investigations into charges of knowingly spreading the coronavirus.

Corporal John Likuru Mmasi, from the Kilimani office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, had sought five days, saying investigators were unable to obtain most of the information they needed during the Easter holiday.

He said police needed to record statements from the people Fr. Oduor interacted with and officials from the Immigration department.

WITNESSES

In an affidavit filed before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi, the detective said releasing Fr. Oduor on bail would jeopardise the investigation due to interference with witnesses, who are his juniors in the church hierarchy.

“Being that the associates and parishioners are still at large and witnesses to his movement and interactions are yet to record statements, there is the likelihood that he will interfere with the investigations,” he told the court.

Advertisement

The investigator also noted that key parts of the probe included obtaining the manifest of the priest's flight from Rome in Italy to Nairobi.

Police will also establish Fr. Oduor's immigration status and obtain statements from people at the guest house in Kisumu where he slept on March 13 as well as several priests and nuns at the Utawala and Ukwala parishes in Nairobi, where he spent several nights before he was admitted to Mbagathi hospital.

Mr Mmasi further noted that the medical doctor who attended to Fr. Oduor at the Nairobi Clinic along the Eastern By-pass had not recorded a statement with the DCI.

NO EVIDENCE

Fr Oduor’s lawyers opposed the DCI's application, saying it had not tabled any evidence to support the claim that he would interfere with investigations if released.

They further noted that since Nairobi was under a partial lockdown, nobody would leave the city so their client would be unable to go to Kisumu and Siaya, where most of those to record statements were.

The magistrate allowed the DCI to hold Fr Oduor for two days at the Kilimani Police station and take him to court on Thursday.

The state intends to charge the priest with knowingly spreading the deadly Covid-19 disease, whose number of positive cases in Kenya stood at 216 on April 14.

PRIEST'S TRAVEL

Fr Oduor arrived in the country from Rome on March 12 and stayed at the Utawala Catholic Parish in Nairobi until March 13, when he left for Kisumu using public means.

He checked into a guest house in Milimani in Kisumu town and proceeded to Ugenya in Siaya County the next day, and later to his parents’ home in Ambira village by public means.

The clergyman spent two nights at Sega Parish within the county before boarding a bus to Kisumu International Airport where he took a flight to Nairobi on March 16.

He then proceeded to the Utawala Parish where he stayed until March 20 before going to the clinic and then to Mbagathi.

From there, he was transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Diseases Unit, where he was admitted and tested for the virus. His positive state was confirmed the next day.

Mr Mmasi said doctors did two separate tests on the priest on April 4 and 7 and found that he had recovered so he was discharged.