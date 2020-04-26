Covid-19: Siaya victim's kin released after testing negative

By DICKENS WASONGA

14 people who were considered contacts of Siaya's first Covid-19 death have been released from the county's quarantine centre at KMTC campus grounds.

The Nation has established that the 14 were released after testing negative for coronavirus.

Among those who were allowed to go home include the late James Oyugi Onyango's cousin in whose house he spent a night in Kisumu while on his way to Siaya.

His brother Zack Onyango, however, is still at the facility together with the rest of the former KPA employee's immediate family members who have since spent 15 days in quarantine.

Mr Onyango told the Nation on phone on Sunday that they are likely to be released today if test results show that they're negative.

"Our stay was extended after one of us tested positive and was put in isolation at the Bondo Sub-county hospital," he said.

Siaya has confirmed two positive cases. The Nation has learnt that a suspected case had been isolated at the Yala Sub-county hospital.

A source from the county emergency response team said samples from the patient at the facility in Yala had been picked up for testing at the Kemri lab in Kisumu.

"Each hospital in the county now has a holding room for Covid-19 suspected cases," the source added.

On Sunday, the County's Health CEC Dorothy Owino said the department had managed to collect a total of 57 samples on Saturday from those in the two quarantine centres in the devolved unit.

"The samples include 18 from Siaya KMTC campus and 38 from Urenga KMTC in Ugenya and 1 suspected case from Yala Sub-county Hospital," she said.

Ms Owino said the results are expected any time.

"Cumulatively we have done a total of 512 tests to date. This includes 98 repeat test done," she added.