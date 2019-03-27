By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested former Siaya County Secretary Kepha Marube and former Director of Supply Chain Tobias Oloo over the misappropriation of Sh22.5 million.

After their arrest Wednesday morning, they were immediately taken to court alongside three directors of a private firm, Mu-Salem Company Ltd, who were also arrested for colluding with the former county officials.

The suspects were taken to Railways Police Station for booking and later taken to court.

CORRUPTION CHARGE

The directors of Mu-Salem Company Ltd to be charged alongside the former Siaya County government officials are Arystirico Muhanda, James Okware Emondo and Felix Matibai.

The five were arraigned to face charges of conspiracy to commit an offense of corruption.

According to EACC, the former county officials will also face charges of abuse of office through improper award of a tender for the construction of a prefabricated building at a cost of Sh22.5m to Mu-Salem Company.