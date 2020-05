By DICKENS WASONGA

Five members of a village drowned on Saturday after their speed boat capsized at Sango Bridge in River Nzoia.

Four others, who were in the ill-fated speed boat were rescued in the 1pm incident according to Siaya County Police Commander Francis Kooli.

The administrator said that local divers and the Alego-Usonga Sub-County security teams are going on with the search for the five bodies.