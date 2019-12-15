Form 3 boy stabs and kills cousin over woman in Siaya
A fight between two cousins in Gem, Siaya County, turned tragic after one of them was stabbed to death on Saturday night.
Gem sub county police boss Harriet Kinya told Nation that the 9pm incident followed a disagreement between the two over a woman.
The 20-year-old Form Three student stabbed Joseph Otieno Nyaeka, 45, to death in Ogolwe village within Yala township.
“The victim was stabbed in the chest and left thigh with a knife,” Ms Kinya said.
Police said Nyaeka had gone to the home of the suspect at night to find out why he had a love affair with one of their female cousins.
The student was arrested and is being held at Yala Police Station.
“We are holding the suspect so that he can help with the investigations. He will be arraigned on Monday," she said.
Nyaeka’s body was moved to Yala Level Four Hospital mortuary.