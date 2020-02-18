By DICKENS WASONGA

It will take at least three weeks to establish the cause of Prof Gilbert Ogutu Achieng’s death, Western Region Government Pathologist Dickson Mchama has said.

Dr Mchama, who spoke at Bondo Sub-County Hospital on Monday after conducting a post-mortem on the body of the University of Nairobi lecturer, said samples of body tissues had been taken for further analysis.

CRUCIAL INFORMATION

Prof Ogutu died at his home in Yimbo, Siaya County, on Sunday. The pathologist said he needs to get some crucial information from the police investigating the death before releasing the final post-mortem report to the family in three weeks’ time.

Before the post-mortem was done on Monday, there was a scuffle between Prof Ogutu's relatives, his second wife Imelda Ogutu and son Timothy Ogutu.

The confrontation at the mortuary, which nearly turned physical, delayed the process by almost half an hour. The body was moved to the Aga Khan Hospital mortuary in Kisumu.

A farmhand found Prof Ogutu dead in his bedroom on Sunday morning.