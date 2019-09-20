The Kewota chairperson called on Teachers Service Commission to ensure the safety of teachers in schools.





By JEMUTAI SARMWEI

A teachers’ lobby has condemned a recent attack on a female teacher in Bondo, Siaya County, in class.

The Kenya Women Teachers Association (Kewota) has termed the assault on Everlyn Otieno, 25, as she taught at St Paul’s Gulf Academy as barbaric, inhuman and traumatising to teachers and pupils.

Mrs Otieno was attacked by her 32-year-old husband Kevin Otieno Ochieng on September 17 while in class.

According to witnesses, Mr Otieno stormed into the classroom and demanded for Ms Otieno’s phone, which she gave.

DREW A KNIFE

He went out only to come back and beat her then drew a knife and stabbed her on the neck and the left cheek.

Mrs Otieno, a mother of two, was treated and discharged from Bondo Sub-County Hospital.

She said that her husband had threatened to kill her on several occasions.

Kewota Chairperson Dorothy Muthoni on Friday called on police and state prosecutors to take action against Mr Ochieng, who is said to have been arrested but later was released under unclear circumstances.

DOMESTIC PROBLEMS

“Couples should find amicable solutions to domestic problems without resorting to violence or murder,” she said.

This incident comes barely a week after another female teacher was found murdered by unknown people in Kisumu.

Her husband is among those suspected to have had a hand in the brutal attack.

The Kewota chairperson called on Teachers Service Commission to ensure the safety of teachers in schools.