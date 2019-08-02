The MCA will be arraigned on Monday

He is alleged to have gained access to the chambers by climbing up the perimeter wall of the assembly.

Mr Mboha is accused of storming the assembly and causing chaos to protest his recent suspension from the House.

By DICKENS WASONGA

The troubles facing embattled South East Alego Ward Representative Joseph Mboha deepened on Thursday after police arrested him over claims that the ward rep had assaulted the county assembly's Sergeant-At arm Ken Okoth.

Police picked up Mr Mboha from a hotel next to the assembly at around 5pm and took him to Siaya Police Station where he was locked up.

FREED ON BAIL

According to Siaya Sub-County police boss Justus Kucha, the ward rep was questioned but later released on Sh10,000 police bail.

Mr Kucha said the MCA will be arraigned on Monday to face assault charges.

Speaking immediately after he was released, the MCA told Nation that he believes his arrests were politically motivated.

"The Sergeant-At-Arms is being used by the Speaker to fight me. These claims of assault are not true," he said.

The move which was described by the assembly's leadership as gross misconduct saw the MCA suspended for 28 days.

It was during the fracas at the assembly's precincts on July 16 that he is alleged to have assaulted the assembly staff who was retraining him from forcing his way into the House.

Earlier in May, the ward rep was suspended for the first time over another allegation of misconduct. He moved to the High Court in Kisumu where he sought orders to lift his suspension.

He was suspended a second time after five petitioners sought to have him removed from the House .

On July 16, armed with the High Court injunction that lifted his suspension, Mr Mboha visited the assembly but was barred from accessing the house .

Frustrated, the MCA tried to storm the assembly but this time he was slapped with more days of suspension.

He also mobilised his supporters who demonstrated against the move the following day outside the assembly.