One of the two suspects linked to the murder of a 29-year old woman alleged to be their father’s lover has been arrested in Siaya County.

Mr Stanley Eugene Nyalwal was arrested on Friday night at a relative’s home in Uyoma Kokwiri, Rarieda Sub-county.

He and his brother went into hiding on Wednesday after they were accused of killing Ms Mercy Akinyi the previous night at Dunga in Kisumu town.

Kokwiri Location's Assistant Chief, Mr David Ongoro, said the 21-year-old suspect went to his cousin's house to avoid being arrested.

"We received information on his whereabouts from a woman, who is a neighbour to his cousin, at around 8.30pm on Friday," said the administrator.

He said the woman reported that the suspect had spent the better of the day there.

The administrator and police immediately went to the location they were given and made the arrest.

"He spent the night at Aram Police Station in Rarieda and was later transferred to Kisumu, which is the scene of crime," Mr Ongoro said.

Police said the suspects' father had introduced Ms Akinyi to them as their step-mother.

Witnesses said that the brothers accused Ms Akinyi of making their father forget their sick mother, who is in an intensive care unit, and spend more time with her.

It is said that the victim, who was three months pregnant, was killed after leaving a drinking den with her lover.

She was reportedly hit with a log at around 11pm and cut deeply in the head and neck.

She was taken to Kisumu hospital on Wednesday morning, but was pronounced dead on arrival, having lost a lot of blood.

Mr Erick Okoth, the suspects' father, was arrested on Wednesday after giving police a statement.

He will remain at Kisumu Central Police Station for 14 days to help with investigations following a court directive.